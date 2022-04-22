The OnePlus 10 Doesn't Seem Too Far Behind Its Pro Sibling
OnePlus recently announced its flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — for the global market. Opposed its usual pattern of launching more than one phone under its numeric series, the company skipped out on the vanilla OnePlus 10 when launching its Pro sibling and left us wondering how one could appear without the other. But a recent leak gives us a peek at the OnePlus 10's specifications and suggests the phone may launch sometime later this year.
The leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10 come via Digit along with serial smartphone data leaker OnLeaks. The OnePlus 10 is expected to walk in the footsteps of its predecessor OnePlus 9, offering specifications that are similar to the Pro variant while avoiding avant-garde features that can escalate prices. While the exact launch timeline is unavailable at the moment, the leak gives us an elaborate idea of why the purported OnePlus 10 could be better fitting to OnePlus's image of the brand that makes — or traditionally made — flagship killers.
High performance, flagship features
The OnePlus 10 is reported to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, but unlike the screen on the Pro, it's expected that this panel will be flat with a resolution limited to Full HD+. For flagship-grade performance, OnePlus will likely depend on a flagship processor in this phone. The company, however, has yet to finalize one SKU for the chipset and is currently reportedly evaluating both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 for the smartphone. In addition, it's expected that the company will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 10 is expected to pack a 50MP primary wide-angle shooter, a 16MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor on its back. The camera on the front is expected to be a 32MP selfie snapper, and it could use the same sensor as seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro's selfie camera. The cameras on the OnePlus 10 are also expected to be conferred with the same Hasselblad optimization for better colors in images captured with the primary camera as the Pro.
Haze around OnePlus 10's design
In addition to these camera improvements, the OnePlus 10 is expected to arrive with a 4,800mAh battery and 150W superfast charging. Notably, OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace — which arrives in India as the OnePlus 10R later this month — in China as its first smartphone with 150W charging. With this superfast charging, one can expect the battery to charge from zero to full in about 15-odd minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro also resembles the Ace in one more aspect — including a lack of OnePlus's characteristic alert slider.
LetsGoDigital posted images of the back panel of what appears to be an unreleased OnePlus phone. The original source for the image on Weibo claims it shows the rear panel of a OnePlus 10, there is no way to truly verify its legitimacy at this moment. We expect more clarity on the smartphone's looks as we move closer to the launch date.