The OnePlus 10 Doesn't Seem Too Far Behind Its Pro Sibling

OnePlus recently announced its flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — for the global market. Opposed its usual pattern of launching more than one phone under its numeric series, the company skipped out on the vanilla OnePlus 10 when launching its Pro sibling and left us wondering how one could appear without the other. But a recent leak gives us a peek at the OnePlus 10's specifications and suggests the phone may launch sometime later this year.

The leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10 come via Digit along with serial smartphone data leaker OnLeaks. The OnePlus 10 is expected to walk in the footsteps of its predecessor OnePlus 9, offering specifications that are similar to the Pro variant while avoiding avant-garde features that can escalate prices. While the exact launch timeline is unavailable at the moment, the leak gives us an elaborate idea of why the purported OnePlus 10 could be better fitting to OnePlus's image of the brand that makes — or traditionally made — flagship killers.