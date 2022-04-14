Amazon Officially Unwraps Upcoming OnePlus Flagship With 150W Fast Charging
OnePlus India recently sent out teasers for a major launch event scheduled for April 28, where it is likely to announce two new smartphones — the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. In case you haven't figured it out already, the OnePlus 10R is a direct successor to last year's OnePlus 9R, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is an entirely new smartphone that is a toned-down, less expensive variant of the existing OnePlus Nord CE 2.
OnePlus India is clearly hyped about the prospects of the OnePlus 10R in the country and has been sending out teasers centered around the device for several days now. Amazon India — OnePlus' official online retail partner in India – joined the party and recently shared the first-ever official images of the phone. And earlier today, OnePlus took things a notch higher and sent out official launch invites for the device that included clearer images of the device that reveal the rear camera design and two color options.
It's also important to avoid mistaking these devices for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, another flagship phone released by OnePlus this week.
OnePlus 10R has 150W charging support
Even though the OnePlus 10R would be positioned below the OnePlus 10, there are certain areas in which it seems to beat its more powerful, expensive sibling. When launched, the OnePlus 10R could become among the fastest charging smartphones in the world. The company confirmed that the device would support 150W fast charging technology sourced directly from OnePlus' parent brand OPPO. With this charger, the OnePlus 10R claims a 0 to 100% charging time of 17 minutes — which is crazy by any stretch of the imagination. This feature, however, is likely to only be available on the top-tier variant of the phone, and indications are that OnePlus will also offer an iteration of the OnePlus 10R with a relatively sedated 80W fast charging support.
Popular smartphone leaker Abhishek Yadav also took to Twitter recently and posted arguably the clearest renders of the OnePlus 10R. Unlike OnePlus and Amazon's images that show the OnePlus 10R in black, Yogesh's renders indicate the likelihood of the device being made available in a light blue color (likely dubbed Arctic Glow) option as well. Yogesh does, however, indicate that the images he shared could also belong to another smartphone called the OnePlus Ace — which is the China-specific variant of the OnePlus 10R. This smartphone is expected to be announced one week before the OnePlus 10R is released for sale in India. One glaring omission on the OnePlus 10R is the absence of OnePlus' trademark alert slider.
The rest of the hardware specs on the OnePlus 10R include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is also likely to be made available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specs teased
Today also marked the day OnePlus officially confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. In a series of tweets centered around this new mid-range phone, OnePlus India revealed that the device would feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. We expect OnePlus to release additional entails of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in the days to come.
We already know that this mid-range device from OnePlus is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with the likelihood of it being offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also feature a 6.58-inch, 120Hz IPS LCD panel. The camera setup on the phone includes a 64MP primary camera and twin 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing. Like the OnePlus 10R, the Nord CE 2 Lite seemingly gives the OnePlus' trademark alert slider the boot.