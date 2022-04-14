Amazon Officially Unwraps Upcoming OnePlus Flagship With 150W Fast Charging

Even though the OnePlus 10R would be positioned below the OnePlus 10, there are certain areas in which it seems to beat its more powerful, expensive sibling. When launched, the OnePlus 10R could become among the fastest charging smartphones in the world. The company confirmed that the device would support 150W fast charging technology sourced directly from OnePlus' parent brand OPPO. With this charger, the OnePlus 10R claims a 0 to 100% charging time of 17 minutes — which is crazy by any stretch of the imagination. This feature, however, is likely to only be available on the top-tier variant of the phone, and indications are that OnePlus will also offer an iteration of the OnePlus 10R with a relatively sedated 80W fast charging support.

Popular smartphone leaker Abhishek Yadav also took to Twitter recently and posted arguably the clearest renders of the OnePlus 10R. Unlike OnePlus and Amazon's images that show the OnePlus 10R in black, Yogesh's renders indicate the likelihood of the device being made available in a light blue color (likely dubbed Arctic Glow) option as well. Yogesh does, however, indicate that the images he shared could also belong to another smartphone called the OnePlus Ace — which is the China-specific variant of the OnePlus 10R. This smartphone is expected to be announced one week before the OnePlus 10R is released for sale in India. One glaring omission on the OnePlus 10R is the absence of OnePlus' trademark alert slider.

The rest of the hardware specs on the OnePlus 10R include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is also likely to be made available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.