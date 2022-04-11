What To Expect From OnePlus' April 28 Launch Event

OnePlus introduced this new R series of affordable flagship devices in 2021 with the first-generation product called the OnePlus 9R. It was basically a scaled-down variant of the higher-priced OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. The OnePlus 9R did pretty well in the select markets it went on sale, and it seems that OnePlus wants to replicate the same with this year's successor — the OnePlus 10R. As previously reported, there is a good chance that the OnePlus10R would actually turn out to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was only recently announced in China.

Expectations are that the OnePlus 10R will use the fairly new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and that it will feature the same E4, 120 Hz AMOLED panel we saw on the Realme GT Neo 3. We also expect the OnePlus 10R to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. As for the camera setup, indications are that the device will use a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also talk about the phone featuring support for 120W fast charging. What remains to be seen is whether OnePlus has plans to come up with two variants of the device like with the case of the Realme GT Neo 3, which comes in two separate variants – one featuring a smaller (4,500 mAh) battery that supports 120W fast charging, and the other with a larger (5,000 mAh) battery, but with relatively slower (80W) fast charging.