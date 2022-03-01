Everything You Need To Know About The MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series

Features common to both the chips include the Arm Mali-G610 GPU, support for UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, MediaTek's Imagiq 780 DSP supports the capture of 200MP images and features like AI-based noise reduction and HDR. Both chipsets also support 4K60 and HDR10 video capture, along with 2x lossless zoom. Oh, and there is triple-camera support thrown in, too.

In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 8000 series seem well-equipped thanks to its support for 5G networks — including sub-6GHz 5G. It does miss out on mmWave, though, which might make its North American prospects look bleak. That, however, should matter little to emerging markets like India and South Asia, where 5G is yet to make inroads and LTE still rules the roost.

In case you're wondering, yes, both chipsets do support Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.3. In addition, the chips are pretty loaded in terms of geo-positioning hardware and offer support for GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, and NavIC.

MediaTek has indicated the first smartphones based on the Dimensity 8000 series should hit shelves before the end of Q1 2022. The first model to feature the Dimensity 8100 chip may be the Realme GT Neo 3, with a smartphone from the Redmi K50 lineup likely to join the fray later.