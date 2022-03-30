The Upcoming OnePlus 10R Might Just Be A Rebranded Realme Phone

In 2021, OnePlus added a couple of "R" series smartphones to the OnePlus 9 lineup, with the first of these devices being the OnePlus 9R. A scaled-down version of the OnePlus 9 with a much lower asking price, this model saw a limited launch and was available only in India. The company followed that up with another device called the OnePlus 9RT a few months down the line, one that received a much wider launch in several global markets, including some European countries. With OnePlus readying the very delayed global launch for the OnePlus 10 series, there has also been a lot of chatter around a rumored OnePlus 10R — and it looks like we finally have some details about this phone.

Indian publication 91Mobiles, in collaboration with leaker Yogesh Brar, recently posted alleged renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10R. Those with a keen eye will be quick to notice the phone featured in these renders appears to have an uncanny resemblance to the Realme GT Neo 3 – a handset made by the OnePlus sister brand Realme. If you recall, we talked about the Realme GT Neo 3 just a few days ago when it launched in China.

From the images, the OnePlus 10R looks like a fairly premium device with a slim profile. The model also packs a center-aligned hole punch for the front camera, a first for OnePlus devices, assuming the leak proves accurate. However, a key omission is the company's trademark alert slider, which seems to be missing from the device.