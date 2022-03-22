The Realme GT Neo 3 Is The Newest Affordable Flagship In Town

The MediaTek 8100 chipset that powers the Realme GT Neo 3 is relatively new, announced just weeks ago. The naming scheme shows that this chip is positioned just below MediaTek's 2022 flagship processor – the Dimensity 9000 - though in actual fact the Dimensity 8100 shares many of its underpinnings with the 9000. While the real-world performance of the Dimensity 8100 is still unknown, this chip is expected to have the firepower to stand up against the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 870.

The upper mid-range positioning of the Realme GT Neo 3 means it boasts a fairly large 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers HDR10+ compatibility. The camera setup, on the other hand, is a tad underwhelming and shows evidence of cost-cutting. You get is a 50MP primary camera that uses Sony's IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera nestles under a center-aligned punch hole and uses a 16MP sensor.

Before we talk at length about the battery and the charging speeds, you should know that buyers in China get the option to buy two variants of the GT Neo 3. The first variant features a smaller 4,000 mAh battery while supporting 150W fast charging, while the other option gets a bigger 5,000 mAh battery but drops the charging speeds down to 'just' 80W. For the 4,500 mAh variant, Realme claims a 0 to 50% charging time of 5 minutes.

It's common knowledge that fast charging smartphone batteries do no good to their life and longevity, but Realme (and OPPO) claims that the latest generation of their power tech has largely managed to mitigate the problem. In fact, the claim is that the Realme GT Neo 3's battery will maintain 80% battery health even after completing 1,600 charging cycles. That typically takes around four years for most smartphone users.