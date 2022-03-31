OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: Opposing Expectations

Before we get too excited about how OnePlus's track record indicates they'll continue to make great phones, we must also consider the fact that OnePlus remains subject to criticism for their business dealings with smartphone brand OPPO. Back in June 2021, it was announced that OnePlus and OPPO would be merging. It was suggested that this could mean that OnePlus would change the way it does business, starting with moves like ditching its own operating system in favor OPPO's ColorOS.

As it turned out, this piece of the puzzle only fit for China — everywhere else, OnePlus would still use its own OxygenOS. At the same time, the merging of the two companies did mean the merging of the development of the two operating systems. This might not matter to the everyday average smartphone user, but for a OnePlus fan looking to the brand to present a unique mobile experience, working with OPPO isn't exactly what the doctor ordered.

The good news is that on the surface, it seems like this OnePlus smartphone is just as effective at all the most important day-to-day business as OnePlus phones released in past years. Until we see or uncover definitive proof that teaming back up with OPPO was a bad idea, we'll continue to rate OnePlus devices according to what they deliver in hardware and software form.