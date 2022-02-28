OnePlus 10 Pro USA Release Detailed With OxygenOS Surprise

OnePlus has released a number of important announcements today, talking about the previous year as well as its plans for 2022. The plans are certainly going to be interesting to the fans of the brand — OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be released in North America, India, and Europe before the end of March 2022. The phone has already been released in China, but up until now, there has been little information about a global launch.

OnePlus 10 Pro was initially unveiled during CES 2022 and launched swiftly after that, but only on the Chinese market. Three months later, it seems that this latest and greatest OnePlus smartphone is now making its way to the United States and other countries. Of note, partially because of how unexpected it was, is the fact that there will be one major difference between the model released in China and the one that makes it to the global market: the phone's operating system.

The OnePlus 10 Pro that was released in China runs ColorOS 12.1, but the version we'll be getting is going to run the latest version of OxygenOS instead. The OS actually makes for another part of today's reveal, because OnePlus has teased that it's currently working on OxygenOS 13. To some, this may come as a surprise, because the brand has previously stated that it wants to unify OxygenOS and ColorOS, making a single system with OPPO, its parent brand.