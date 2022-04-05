Upcoming OnePlus Nord Series Phone Looks Like A Rebadged Realme 9 Pro

It was a busy week for OnePlus fans across the globe, as the company's 2022 flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — is finally on sale. Now that OnePlus has taken care of its most important launch for this year, the company can finally turn its attention to the rest of its portfolio — particularly the mid-range Nord series. We have been hearing a lot of buzz about an upcoming smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite over the past couple of weeks. The folks at 91Mobiles were the first to talk about the device, which was supposed to be a toned-down variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 launched a few weeks ago in select global markets.

Today, we have a few more updates about the Nord CE 2 Lite, thanks to famous leaker Yogesh Brar who shared the model's alleged specifications on his Twitter account. More importantly, Yogesh also posted the first-ever render of the smartphone he claims is the Nord CE 2 Lite.

The image shared by Yogesh shows a phone that is markedly different from one posted by 91Mobiles two weeks ago. The new photos showcase a device that shares several design cues with the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Upon closer inspection, though, it becomes evident the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has an uncanny resemblance to the Realme 9 Pro. And as you would soon find out, the resemblance isn't just limited to the design language but also extends to most of the hardware specifications — albeit with some notable exceptions.