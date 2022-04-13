First OnePlus Flagship Killer With A MediaTek Chip Accidentally Leaked By Amazon
OnePlus recently teased a launch event for India set to take place on April 28. At the event, OnePlus is expected to unveil a new mid-range Nord phone alongside Nord-branded TWS earbuds. In addition to these devices, OnePlus is also expected to reveal the OnePlus 10R — its first flagship killer phone with a MediaTek chipset. But weeks ahead of that expected launch, Amazon has accidentally revealed what the phone might look like.
The image of the alleged OnePlus 10R was captured by Twitter user @rudransh116 who appears to have received an ad from Amazon India. Although the caption for the image says OnePlus Nord 2, we see a completely refreshed design we haven't seen on any previous OnePus device. However, the image aligns with the previously leaked render of another OnePlus phone — the OnePlus 10R.
Based on the recently leaked image, half of the OnePlus 10R's back is texturized with ridges while the other half is flat. The smartphone also has a triple camera setup on the back, aligned in a triangular arrangement and placed over a raised platform.
OnePlus 10R to be a rebadged OnePlus Ace
As per previous rumors, the OnePlus 10R could be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone is also expected to launch separately in China as OnePlus Ace. Coinciding with this leak from Amazon, we also have a leaked image of the OnePlus Ace from the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. User (whose name is translated by Google to) @Panda is bald leaked a poster of the OnePlus Ace showing the phone in black and a light blue shade with a warm gradient.
As per exclusive information obtained by XDA, the OnePlus Ace and the OnePlus 10R are both the same phones intended for different markets. The Ace will arrive in three colors: Sierra Black, Green, and Arctic Glow. Of these three variants, the Arctic Glow (presumably the blue we see above) will release only in China, while the Sierra Black will come to both India and China. Furthermore, the Green will arrive at a later stage.
OnePlus to deploy MediaTek's Dimensity 8100
XDA also corroborated previous rumors about the phone launching with MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC, making it the first OnePlus sub-flagship device with a MediaTek chipset. Notably, OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 2 as its first phone ever with a MediaTek chip. In addition, the smartphone has previously been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera supplemented by an 8MP ultrawide angle and 2MP macro sensors, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
The OnePlus Ace has also been speculated (via Weibo) to feature 150W fast charging in China. The Realme GT Neo 3 is available in two configurations — one with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging and another with a 4,500mAh battery and 120W. It is suggested the OnePlus 10R may come with 120W charging due to regulatory restrictions; although it is slower than the 150W charging on the OnePlus Ace, that matches the faster of the two Realme GT Neo 3 variants. Incidentally, the upcoming OnePlus phone will also be the first one from the company to lack an alert slider, a feature that has become a characteristic identifier of OnePlus devices.