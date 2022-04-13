First OnePlus Flagship Killer With A MediaTek Chip Accidentally Leaked By Amazon

OnePlus recently teased a launch event for India set to take place on April 28. At the event, OnePlus is expected to unveil a new mid-range Nord phone alongside Nord-branded TWS earbuds. In addition to these devices, OnePlus is also expected to reveal the OnePlus 10R — its first flagship killer phone with a MediaTek chipset. But weeks ahead of that expected launch, Amazon has accidentally revealed what the phone might look like.

The image of the alleged OnePlus 10R was captured by Twitter user @rudransh116 who appears to have received an ad from Amazon India. Although the caption for the image says OnePlus Nord 2, we see a completely refreshed design we haven't seen on any previous OnePus device. However, the image aligns with the previously leaked render of another OnePlus phone — the OnePlus 10R.

Based on the recently leaked image, half of the OnePlus 10R's back is texturized with ridges while the other half is flat. The smartphone also has a triple camera setup on the back, aligned in a triangular arrangement and placed over a raised platform.