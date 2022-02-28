240W OPPO Charger Is A Wild 9-Minute Ride From Flat Phone To 100%

In the demonstration, OPPO's 240W fast charging technology used a special charger rated at 24V/10A connected to a smartphone with a Type-C interface. To ensure safety, this charging standard uses three charge pumps with the ability to convert power to 10V/24A. Pumping such a massive amount of current to a relatively tiny battery almost necessitates a barrage of safety features to ensure that the whole contraption doesn't end up in a big pile of ash. OPPO's own custom-made control chip is in place to analyze and control all aspects of charging, including constant monitoring of voltage and current, for optimum speed and safety.

Keeping the battery temperatures in check is the responsibility of 13 different temperature sensors scattered across any phone compatible with OPPO's latest charging protocol. These sensors continuously feed the chip with data to detect any signs of overheating.

While all of this sounds great, it will be at least a couple of years before you will actually be able to buy a phone that supports 240W fast charging. The purpose of showcasing this piece of tech was to demonstrate that OPPO is well on their way toward delivering this industry-leading tech to the public.

Not everything OPPO showcased at MWC 2022 was too far ahead of its time to be market ready in 2022. Unlike 240W fast charging tech, which is still a few years away, you'll be able to purchase a smartphone that supports OPPO's 150W fast charging in the first half of this year.