OnePlus 10T Release Details: Everything You Need To Know

OnePlus, of late, seems to be fixated on making sweeping changes to its product offerings, launch schedules, and software. Through 2021- 2022, we saw the Chinese smartphone maker increasingly cozying up to OPPO — much to the chagrin of its loyal fanbase. Towards the beginning of 2021, when OnePlus chose to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in China first — as opposed to the rest of the world — it felt as if the company was deprioritizing the North American and European markets.

OnePlus's flagship product line also saw a major change in 2022 when the company decided to launch a single device called the OnePlus 10 Pro. This was a major departure from OnePlus' usual strategy of launching two OnePlus flagships at the same time, with the Pro variant getting a couple of extra perks over its vanilla counterpart.

By the second half of every year, OnePlus usually launches the slightly improved OnePlus "T" variants of its flagship devices. However, in 2022, OnePlus turned around this tradition as well. Instead of a OnePlus 10T Pro, the company today announced the launch of a new device called the OnePlus 10T 5G, which, by virtue of its pricing and features, sits a notch below the OnePlus 10 Pro. Still, being the newer phone, the OnePlus 10T does have a couple of aces up its sleeve, helping it trump its more expensive cousin in terms of some features.