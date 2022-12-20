ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro Long-Term Review: Why I Keep Coming Back

If there is one thing that I love about gaming phones, it's that they simply just don't care. They don't care what other phones look like. They don't care how other phones are supposed to be. They are just themselves, and they dare you to look down on them. The RedMagic 7S Pro is no exception. The back of this phone screams "look at me" with a black glass exterior that surrounds a reflective pattern that resembles scales, which itself surrounds a camouflage backplate with unsubtle RedMagic branding and a triple camera setup.

That would be a lot by itself, but there's also an air vent for cooling (one of two on the phone) and two RGB light strips in the middle that activate when the phone is charging, a call comes in, or while you're gaming. It's bonkers.

On the right side of the phone, you have your typical volume rocker and power button, along with a second air vent and two capacitive shoulder triggers that you can set up for gaming. On the left of the phone is a single switch that essentially puts your phone into gaming mode –- more on that later.

The phone packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED 1080p display, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of RAM (as reviewed), 256 GB of storage (as reviewed), and a 5000 mAh battery with 65-Watt fast charging (or 135-watt overseas). If all that sounds like any other flagship, then you're correct. This is a top-spec beast by any standard.

That display is unmarred because the selfie camera is an under-screen selfie shooter that does so good a job hiding, I often forget it's there. The under-screen fingerprint reader is also fast and accurate.