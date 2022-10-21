Google Pixel 7 Review: When The Numbers Just Work

The display on the Pixel 7 is ever-so-slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, and just a bit larger than the Pixel 6a. The size of the smartphone also fits between the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6, though you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the displays and sizes and shapes of the Pixel 6 and 7.

Side-by-side, the brightness and colors of the Pixel 6 and 7 are effectively identical. Now that we're working with 1080 x 2400 pixels with AMOLED tech, and a peak brightness bright enough to be visible in near-direct sunlight, we're at the point where we need not get brighter. Unless we discover a reason for a display to surpass 1,400 nits (Google's claimed peak brightness on this device's screen), the Pixel 7's power here is suitable enough to battle devices that cost hundreds of dollars more.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

Much like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 has the ability to switch between a 60 to 90Hz screen refresh rate. Also like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 can decide if they want to run only 60Hz, or both 60 and 90Hz, depending on if they want to conserve battery life or not. Even with the 90Hz option (which Google calls Smooth Display) toggled on, battery drain didn't seem to increase substantially.

The Pixel 7 has a punch-hole display, with the punch set in the middle of the phone's forehead. Through this hole, a front-facing 10.8 MP camera has the ability to snap photos with a 21mm (ultrawide) lens, capture video at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and allow you to unlock your phone with Face Unlock.

Chris Burns

Most of the photos in this review show the Pixel 7 in Google's standard Google Pixel 7 Case in the color Lemongrass, to match the color of the phone casing — also Lemongrass. Google's taken their color game to a new level with this generation, allowing color-matched accents in all the right places, including the antenna bands and the inner lip of the USB-C port.