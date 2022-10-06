Pixel 7's Photo Unblur Fixes Your Old And Pixelated Photos

The newly announced Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring minor hardware amendments over the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. There are, however, some notable software improvements to back up the meager hardware upgrade. Among these, the phones have received a new Photo Unblur feature that will let you improve the quality of any old photo stored in your Google Photos.

Google introduced a feature called Face Unblur with the Pixel 6 series in 2021. The feature relies on Google's artificial intelligence prowess to combine images from two rear cameras at once to ensure faces are captured sharply, irrespective of the movement in the frame. Photo Unblur also leverages Google's AI and builds upon Face Blur. However, it works primarily for pictures that have already been taken instead of those taken in real time. That means you can simply choose an old photo from your Google Photos library — even if it was taken with another camera or phone.