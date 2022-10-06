Google Pixel 7 Pro Brings Tensor G2 To The Forefront
The Fall 2022 lineup of Google hardware is here, and it is headlined by the Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagship introduces a fresh design with a polished metal camera island at the back and new colors. As a neat surprise, Google isn't charging a generation-over-generation premium either. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 and is now up for pre-orders in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.
The IP68-certified build relies on a polished aluminum frame, while the front and rear glass panels are protected by Corning's Gorilla glass Victus. Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the second-gen Tensor processor that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will be sold in three storage options viz. 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and it retains the dual-SIM perk, too. Over at the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixel) resolution.
Google claims that the brightness can reach all the way up to 1,500 nits, which is just 100 nits shy of the iPhone 14 Pro's peak brightness figures. The company touts 24 hours of usage with the 5,000mAh battery but claims that the new Extreme Battery saver mode can deliver up to 72 hours of battery life. There is no charger in the retail package, but the in-house 30W adapter can fill the tank up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging support is also part of the package, and so is power-sharing with another device.
Familiar cameras, new tricks with Tensor G2
The triple-lens array is led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 aperture and the ability to capture 4K videos at up to 60fps. It is assisted by an optically stabilized 48-megapixel telephoto camera that delivers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. For ultrawide photography, Google has fitted the Pixel 7 Pro with a 12-megapixel camera.
Software tricks include Macro Focus using the zoom camera, an upgraded magic eraser, photo unblur, manual white balance adjustment, and of course, an improved night sight that will now deliver results twice as fast courtesy of the updated Tensor G2 ISP. The Tensor G2 is based on a 4nm process and works with 2+2+4 clusters with a Titan M2 security co-processor.
The main camera can also capture 10-bit HDR videos, complete with cinematic blur and pan effects, alongside timelapse in 4K and astrophotography modes. For selfies and video calling, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a 10.8-megapixel front camera that can do 4K 60fps videos, as well. Google is promising five years of software updates for the Pixel 7 Pro, which is definitely reassuring.
Cellular connectivity is handled by 5G, both the sub-6 GHz and mmWave flavors. The rest of the wireless connectivity suite is rounded up by Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Google Cast. The fingerprint sensor is positioned below the display, but face unlock can also handle the authentication duties. Interestingly, Google will only offer a 2-year warranty in the EU and Australia, but the rest of the markets (including the United States) will only get 1-year warranty coverage on the new flagship.