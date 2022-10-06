Google Pixel 7 Pro Brings Tensor G2 To The Forefront

The Fall 2022 lineup of Google hardware is here, and it is headlined by the Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagship introduces a fresh design with a polished metal camera island at the back and new colors. As a neat surprise, Google isn't charging a generation-over-generation premium either. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 and is now up for pre-orders in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.

The IP68-certified build relies on a polished aluminum frame, while the front and rear glass panels are protected by Corning's Gorilla glass Victus. Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the second-gen Tensor processor that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will be sold in three storage options viz. 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and it retains the dual-SIM perk, too. Over at the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixel) resolution.

Google claims that the brightness can reach all the way up to 1,500 nits, which is just 100 nits shy of the iPhone 14 Pro's peak brightness figures. The company touts 24 hours of usage with the 5,000mAh battery but claims that the new Extreme Battery saver mode can deliver up to 72 hours of battery life. There is no charger in the retail package, but the in-house 30W adapter can fill the tank up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging support is also part of the package, and so is power-sharing with another device.