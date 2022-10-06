Google Pixel 7 Revealed: Better Than Just The Basics

Google is adding a new budget flagship to its roster of 2022 phones, one that undercuts rivals like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 by a healthy margin. Say hello to the Pixel 7, a $599 phone rocking a refined design that is already listed for pre-orders in Obsidian, Snow, and an eye-catching Lemongrass shade.

The Pixel 7 brings upgrades in two key areas — the processor ticking under its glass shell and the camera department. Powering the Pixel 7 is the new Tensor G2 processor, which Google claims is faster and more efficient. Hopefully, it doesn't throttle and heat as did inside the Pixel 6a. Plus, the upgraded image signal processor that tags alongside the Tensor G2's silicon cores also promises sharper pictures with the Face Unblur feature, improved video quality, and 2x faster night mode capture.

The front camera also gets the upgrade treatment. Google is using the same 10.8-megapixel selfie snapper on the Pixel 7 as the pricier Pixel 7 Pro, adding 4K video capture at 60fps to its bag of capabilities. The dual camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, assisted by a 12-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide capture.