Google Pixel 7 Revealed: Better Than Just The Basics
Google is adding a new budget flagship to its roster of 2022 phones, one that undercuts rivals like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 by a healthy margin. Say hello to the Pixel 7, a $599 phone rocking a refined design that is already listed for pre-orders in Obsidian, Snow, and an eye-catching Lemongrass shade.
The Pixel 7 brings upgrades in two key areas — the processor ticking under its glass shell and the camera department. Powering the Pixel 7 is the new Tensor G2 processor, which Google claims is faster and more efficient. Hopefully, it doesn't throttle and heat as did inside the Pixel 6a. Plus, the upgraded image signal processor that tags alongside the Tensor G2's silicon cores also promises sharper pictures with the Face Unblur feature, improved video quality, and 2x faster night mode capture.
The front camera also gets the upgrade treatment. Google is using the same 10.8-megapixel selfie snapper on the Pixel 7 as the pricier Pixel 7 Pro, adding 4K video capture at 60fps to its bag of capabilities. The dual camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, assisted by a 12-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide capture.
Meaningful tweaks without the generation tax
The Pixel 7's main camera can capture 10-bit HDR videos, alongside timelapse in 4K and astrophotography modes, and up to 7x digital zoom. For still photos, Google is offering tricks like photo unblur, magic eraser, top shot, night sight, Live HDR+, and portrait light to name a few. There is 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM inside, with the option to pick between 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
This one features a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display offering an impressive 1,400 nits of peak brightness, but the screen refresh rate still remains limited to a 90Hz peak, instead of 120Hz as seen on the Pro model. The Pixel 7's build is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, with Google using matte polished aluminum on the sides and Gorilla glass Victus on both the front and back.
Google is promising 24 hours of usage on a full charge with the 4,355 mAh battery fitted inside the Pixel 7. You also get support for 30W wired fast charging, alongside Qi wireless charging and reverse power share conveniences. The phone is dual-SIM-ready, and supports mmWave 5G connectivity, as well. NFC is there to facilitate contactless payments, while an in-display fingerprint sensor covers the authentication protocols. Pixel 7 is up for pre-order today and "on shelves next week," according to Google.