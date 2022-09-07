Things You Never Knew Your Google Pixel 6 Could Do

The smartphone market is highly competitive and fast-moving. Technology changes at what seems like every minute, with developers and manufacturers working to come up with the next best feature and clever gimmick to get even the slightest edge over the competition. While Apple has dominated the space since the arrival of the iPhone, others have worked hard to match, and even exceed Apple's allure. Samsung has created flagship products with comparable stats running on the Android operating system, and has dominated that space for some time. Google, which is responsible for the proliferation of the Andriod system, has also dabbled in the hardware side of things, with several phone releases over the past decade or so.

Starting in 2016, Google decided to step up its game making smartphones with the release of the Google Pixel (via Phone Arena). It has since evolved to the current Pixel 6, a phone sporting impressive features. Chris Burns reviewed the Google Pixel 6 for SlashGear, giving it high marks and complimenting its excellent combination of delivering powerful hardware with impressive software at an affordable price. Dig into the specifics, and you will find a seemingly endless array of features and functions to enhance the user experience. And for anyone who gets the opportunity to spend some time with one, here are a few tricks you may not know the Google Pixel 6 could do.