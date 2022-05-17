The Biggest New Features Of Android 13

At a jampacked Google I/O 2022, Google shed some light on the new features and improvements set to arrive with Android 13. There's not much to be seen here in terms of aesthetic refinements except a few Material You theming tweaks, but a number of functional upgrades appear quite meaningful. Granular changes to the software system range from behind-the-scenes tidbits to modifications that might very well affect the way you use Android almost immediately.

For example, instead of the "Files and media" access granted to apps, two new options take its place: "Photos & videos" and "Music & audio." Moreover, instead of granting an app full access to the media library, users will be able to give access to only the exact photo or video that the app wants to use.

A unified Security & Privacy settings page is also coming to Android 13 that puts all data privacy and security settings in one place, complete with colored indicators for each one to show the safety status. Google is also making cutbacks on location access granted to apps. For example, apps that perform Wi-Fi scanning procedures won't be able to access location data. Users will be notified when an app gets access to their clipboard, and there will also be a new system that automatically deletes clipboard history so that apps can no longer access older copy-pasted content.