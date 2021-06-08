Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos supported devices at launch

As of today, Apple Music supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This means that tracks that work with said technology will be played as “immersive audio experiences” on a select set of Apple devices. Today we’re going to take a peek at the devices that will be able to take advantage of this upgrade. We’re also taking a peek at the best ways to drop in on the new tech to hear the difference as clear as possible.

Apple Music has a hub

If you’re looking for a collection of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos songs, drop in to the Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos portal There you’ll find all the music in the Apple Music universe that supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. There’s a LOT, right out the gate.

Select set of devices

If you’re using Apple Music, it’ll play Dolby Atmos tracks on a select set of devices automatically. That includes AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips, as well as “the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.” In your Apple Music app, make sure you open Settings – Music – Audio – and find Dolby Atmos. Make sure Dolby Atmos is switched to “Always On.”

Headphones and earbuds that work with Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos with Apple Music automatically include AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and a bunch of Beats devices. Beats devices include BeatsX, Beats Solo3, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

Smart devices that support Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos include iPhone 7 or later, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation). All iPhone devices need the latest version of iOS, while iPad devices need the latest version of iPadOS. Users can also work with a MacBook (2018 model and later).

Launch today

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio is available in Apple Music to subscribers at “no additional cost.” The entire Apple Music catalog is available in Lossless Audio, while a select group of songs will be available at launch (here on June 8, 2021), with more on the way. Apple suggested that “thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at launch, with more added regularly.”