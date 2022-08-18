Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: No More Excuses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Typically, a full analysis of a product notes the highs and lows and then wraps it all up with whether or not you should buy it. I'm not going to do that here, for several reasons. First and foremost, and the only thing most people on the fence about this phone need to know is that this is an excellent Samsung flagship phone. There are a lot of qualifiers there, so bear with me.

If you like Samsung flagship phones, like the S22 and the Note, you will like this phone. On top of that, it folds in half to form a tiny pocket square you can tuck into your breast pocket. When you put those two things together for a flagship that costs a flagship price, this must be a no-brainer, right? Well, not so fast.

That folding mechanism compromises two parts of the phone and ratchets it down a notch, but a small notch, so what you end up with is functionally not quite as good as every other flagship out there. Unfortunately, those two compromises are the battery and the camera, which are arguably two of the most important components of a flagship smartphone.

Will that affect your decision to purchase a Galaxy Flip 4? How bad are the compromises? I've spent one week on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 sample provided by Samsung and this is my full review.