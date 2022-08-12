Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: First Impressions Of The Latest Foldable Phone

Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. A full review of the Z Flip 4 will come next week, but since this is my first experience with a Flip, I wanted to share some initial thoughts. I reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for my podcast in 2021 but up until now, I'd never played with a clamshell-style foldable. I have to admit, I see the appeal.

For those of you not familiar with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it's a great little phone that doesn't take up a lot of room in your pocket or your bag. It closes in on itself, protecting the inner folding screen, instead relying on a small outer screen to display things like notifications and widgets. When you want to interact with the phone, you open it up and it becomes the full-sized black slab of a phone you're familiar with. Otherwise, it's a tiny square that fits easily into just about any pocket.

First, let's talk about nostalgia. Clamshell phones were a hit decades ago, and this phone hits me right in the feels. There's just something fun about opening a phone to accept a call and closing it when you're done. The fact that you can still get that full smartphone experience is just the cherry on top.