Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Wants To Give Your Android Flagship Phone An AI Edge

Say hello to the chipset that will very likely power your flagship Android smartphone in 2023, with Qualcomm pulling the wraps off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Successor — as the name suggests — to 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the newest 8-series chipset brings with it a new CPU called Kryo, more onboard AI processing, and speedier 5G and WiFi.

It's been a good year for the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, found in well-reviewed high-end phones including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The chip world doesn't stay still, however, and with Apple's A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14 Pro making waves, Qualcomm has plenty of motivation to keep its Android-favoring OEMs happy.

The first phones to launch using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are expected to arrive by the end of 2022. So far, Qualcomm says it has ASUS, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, Sony, Xiaomi, and others onboard to use the mobile platform.