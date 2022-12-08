Europe Will Officially Force iPhone To Switch To USB-C By End Of 2024

Even though countries in the European Union have been pushing for a common charging standard for nearly a decade, legally mandating device manufacturers to comply was not an easy process. After trying for years, EU member states finally set the ball rolling for the common charger mandate to be made into a law in 2020. The first step in this direction required the European Parliament to pass a resolution recommending the adoption of a common charging standard. It would take the EU two more years to make further progress.

In June 2022, the European Parliament took another step after it amended something known as the Radio Equipment Directive to mandate a single charging solution across Europe. Four months later, in October 2022, EU member states gave the final go-ahead for the common charger mandate to be made into a law. After it became clear that there would be no way of getting around this mandate, Apple — the most vociferous opponent to the proposal — agreed to comply.

However, the common charger mandate still needed to be officially made into law. That changed today, December 8, 2022, after it made it to the Official Journal of the EU — which makes it formally binding on member states and companies operating within the EU. According to the official EU Law database, the law will enter into force starting December 27, 2022 — a little over three weeks away. While the law goes into effect just 20 days from now, device manufacturers operating in the EU have ample time to make changes to the charging standards on their products. This is because the mandate will only apply to handheld devices sold in the EU after December 28, 2024.