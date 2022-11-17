Apple May Restrict Faster USB-C Transfer Speeds To Top-End iPhone 15 Models

Earlier this year, the European Union (EU) passed a law mandating a common charging standard for small consumer electronics goods like smartphones and tablets. The organization chose USB-C as their preferred charging/connectivity standard and gave manufacturers a two-year time frame to implement the changes to their products. Apple — which has been using its proprietary Lightning port as its charging standard on iPhones for several years — was impacted most by the EU's mandate. Despite the company making several appeals against the common charger mandate, the EU pressed ahead and passed the law anyway.

A few days after the law was officially passed, a senior executive confirmed that Apple would switch to USB-C soon. While Apple is not legally required to make the switch before 2024, several reports have indicated that the official switch from Apple's old Lightning Port should happen in 2023 — when the company announces the iPhone 15 lineup.

Besides the obvious advantage of not having to lug around separate charging cables for the iPhone, the switch to USB-C also meant the possibility of future iPhones getting much improved wired data transfer speeds enabled by USB-C. While future iPhones will almost certainly get faster charging and data transfer speeds enabled by USB-C, a report by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple may throttle transfer speeds on its lower-end iPhones and reserve faster data transfer speeds to its more expensive iPhone 15 Pro models.