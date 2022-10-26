iPhone Will Have To Comply With EU USB-C Rule, Says Apple Exec

For nearly a decade, European lawmakers have asked the European Commission — part of the European Union — to mandate a common charging and connectivity standard for smartphones. This proposal remained on the sidelines for a long time, resulting in several manufacturers sticking with outdated and proprietary connectivity standards. That changed in 2020 when the European Parliament decided to expedite the process — resulting in the European Parliament collectively passing a resolution recommending the adoption of a common charging standard. Unfortunately, this resolution still did not have the authority to mandate manufacturers to follow the recommendations.

It would take the European Parliament and Council Negotiators two more years to finally amend the European Radio Equipment Directive. The amended mandate required all manufacturers making "frequently used small and medium-sized portable electronic devices" to adopt a standard charging port (USB-C), per the European Parliament. On Monday, October 24, 2022, EU member states gave the final go-ahead for the common charger law, following which all new smartphones sold in the EU after autumn 2024 will be mandated to use the USB-C port.

One company that had vociferously opposed the move to a common charging standard was Apple, which continued selling iPhones with its proprietary Lightning port. Following the passing of the mandate, however, the American company is legally required to switch to USB-C if it wishes to continue selling its products in the EU. And following Monday's developments, Apple has indicated that its future iPhones will ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.