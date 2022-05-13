Apple Reportedly Testing USB-C iPhones, Which May Signal The End Of The Lightning Port

Close on the heels of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that Apple is seriously considering ditching the Lightning connector; we now have Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman reporting the same. An article by Gurman asserts that Apple has already started testing iPhone models with the USB-C connector, citing an unnamed source. In addition to new USB-C-ready phones, it's reported that Apple is also reportedly working on designing adapters that will enable older Lightning port-compatible accessories to work with USB-C iPhone devices of the future.

Like Ming-Chi Kuo, Gurman estimates that the first USB-C port iPhone devices won't arrive until the second half of 2023. Effectively, this also means that the upcoming iPhone 14 models — expected to launch in September 2022 — would continue to use the Lightning port as the sole wired connectivity standard. It's likely the first iPhone models to potentially sport USB-C ports will be the iPhone 15 series, expected in 2023. This will also mark the end of the road for the Lightning port, a standard that Apple introduced with the iPhone 5 back in 2012.