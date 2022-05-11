2023 iPhone May Finally Support USB-C, According To Influential Analyst

There's no denying that Apple loves its proprietary connectivity standards. Since the iPhone 5 was released in 2012, the company has been using the Lightning connector as the de-facto wired connectivity standard on all iPhones. This standard has remained virtually unchanged for well over a decade now. However, if we are to believe fresh reports, this could change as soon as next year.

In a recent Twitter thread, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the possibility of Apple finally ditching its proprietary Lightning port standard in favor of the more prevalent USB-C standard. According to Kuo, the change will not affect the iPhone 14 models Apple plans to introduce this year. Instead, the move to USB-C will happen when Apple releases the iPhone 15 series in the second half of 2023. This marks a departure from Kuo's earlier assertion about Apple sticking with the Lightning port on iPhones for the "foreseeable future" (via MacRumors).