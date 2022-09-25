Apple Might Shift To USB-C For 2023 iPhone 15 Ultra

Apple's naming strategy for its smartphones hasn't really won a lot of fans, especially the Pro Max part, which is not really easy on the tongue. It appears that Apple is finally ready to ditch the naming scheme that it introduced with the iPhone 11, and it will reportedly embrace the Ultra name for the top-end iPhone 15 model next year.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman mentioned that an iPhone 15 Ultra is likely happening next year. The rechristening won't be surprising, though; Apple has already added the Ultra suffix to its pricey rugged smartwatch that made its debut a few weeks ago.

The Ultra name first popped up with the beastly M1 Ultra chip, the most powerful in-house silicon in Apple's lineup, which powers the Mac Studio and will reportedly be surpassed by an even beefier Extreme model soon. Plus, it appears that the switch from a Pro Max to Ultra naming strategy for the iPhone 15 won't be just a marketing stunt. Instead, it might herald a new era for iPhone hardware with a few highly anticipated changes. Among them is potentially the switch to a processor based on TSMC's second-generation 3-nanometer fabrication process, promising a notable bump in performance and energy efficiency.