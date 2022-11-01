The 5 Best And 5 Worst Apple iPhones Of All Time

Ah, the iPhone 4S. My particular favorite is a beautiful medley of industrial design and blazing-fast hardware. It was the first iPhone with Siri and the last iPhone released before Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs, passed away (via History.com). The iPhone 4S doesn't appear to be outwardly different from the iPhone 4, but we'll get to why that model ended up on the other section of this list later. It had the same 3.5-inch Retina Display, the same glass and aluminum casing, and the same industrial design. What it also had was power. The Apple A5 chip was the first dual-core processor in an iPhone.

That, and the tight integration with iOS, gave it spectacular speed. Apple said the iPhone 4S offered "twice the processing power of its predecessor, along with an impressive 7x the graphics abilities." That's an impressive mid-generational leap and gave app developers more power to play with. You wouldn't think about using an iPhone without Siri these days, but that's what it was like before this handset. Siri was fairly rudimentary in what she could do at launch, but it has had a decade of learning. This was also the first iPhone to feature iCloud, another Apple service we couldn't be without on our iPhones today. You no longer need to use iTunes to set up your iPhone 4S or to update iOS. Your Photo Stream synced to all your devices, and so did purchased music. You also had the nascent tracking and wiping functionality that would eventually become Find My.