Why Antennagate Was A Complete Disaster For Apple

The way that Apple handled the matter was also far from stellar and ultimately led to a class action settlement that saw the saga drag on for over two years, well after the launch of the iPhone 4 successor, the iPhone 4S. Initially, Apple tried to downplay the issue. In a letter to customers, it said a faulty software algorithm meant that iPhones didn't visually represent the cellular signal correctly. According to Apple, "Upon investigation, we were stunned to find that the formula we use to calculate how many bars of signal strength to display is totally wrong. ...We sometimes display 4 bars when we should be displaying as few as 2 bars." As true as this bit of information may have been, it wasn't the root cause of the issue.

An Apple spokesperson, Steve Dowling, compounded problems with Apple's response by trying to drag other phone makers into their mess. Speaking to The New York Times, Dowling said that "Gripping any phone will result in some attenuation of its antenna performance, depending on the placement of the antennas." Apple's letter, mentioned earlier, had specifically called out Droid, Nokia, and RIM phones as suffering from the same issues — needless to say, it was a claim that RIM, maker of the Blackberry, took offense to. Jobs even went on to infamously say "Just avoid holding it that way," which, in addition to being an inappropriate solution to a fundamental design flaw, also ended up launching a meme that still persists to this day.