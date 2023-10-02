iPhone 15 Review: Just A Taste Of The Future

Ever since Apple added "Pro" models to the iPhone line-up, there's been a bigger factor than just budget shaping your next smartphone upgrade. Exactly what defines a professional in Apple's eyes is fairly nebulous, and evolves year to year. Still, with the arrival of the iPhone 15, it's hard not to conclude that the mainstream contains more people than ever.

That's because the iPhone 15 — and its larger screen sibling, the otherwise-functionally-identical iPhone 15 Plus — is undoubtedly the most compelling "normal" iPhone we've seen to-date. That's not to say the delta between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is non-existent, or even particularly smaller than it has been. Only that, when it comes to cherry-picking the features that most Apple fans actually want from their iOS smartphones, and those features which will move the needle most day to day, the iPhone 15 feels well-rounded in a way that predecessors could only aspire to.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

iPhone 15 ownership starts at $799 for the 128 GB model; the 256GB is $899, and the 512GB is $1,099. Add $100 to each tier for the larger iPhone 15 Plus.