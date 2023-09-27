iPhone 15 Pro Review: Defying The Plateau

Smartphone makers have long faced the challenge of updates. As their phones have gotten better and better, it's getting harder to improve them meaningfully. Yes, you can add an updated processor, or a different take on the camera, or add a bit more RAM or storage, but a yearly cycle of new shiny phones has to plateau eventually, and it looks like Apple might not be immune to that occurrence. The iPhone 15 Pro is once again peak iPhone but there are only so many areas that Apple can improve.

But improve it has. Apple has brought some pretty remarkable additions to its iPhone 15 Pro lineup, and the improvements it has made have made the overall iPhone experience quite a bit better. The combination of hardware and software upgrades is enough to generate well-deserved excitement. This year, we have new build materials, a screaming powerful processor, one reworked feature you didn't know you wanted, and another reworked feature that everyone clamored for. So Apple took that plateau and went ahead and built a peak on top of it.

