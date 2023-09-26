iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Who Should Buy It (And Who Shouldn't)

There's Apple's world, and then there's everything else, and little exemplifies that division quite like iPhone. Whether you can't imagine upgrading to anything else, or you can't see the appeal amid the polished hyperbole, there's no denying that it's the de-facto benchmark by which all smartphones are judged. And, since the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most lavish of the new iPhone 15 family, that arguably makes it the benchmark's benchmark.

For long-time iPhone fans, particularly those who might consider themselves the "professionals" that Apple's most expensive models are ostensibly targeted at, the iPhone 15 Pro Max addresses some lingering frustrations. Though the external design may suggest evolution, the highest-priced handset actually represents a relative revolution in things like connectivity and optics.

All the same, you don't need to be an avid smartphone fan to realize that, though several of Apple's headline features may be new-to-iPhone, that doesn't mean they're new-to-the-industry, period. USB-C, clever folded optics in the camera, and other improvements helping justify the iPhone 15 Pro Max's hefty price tag have been seen elsewhere before, all setting the stage for one of Apple's most convincing strategies. You don't have to do it first, you just have to do it best.