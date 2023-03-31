The Coolest Ways To Use Shortcuts On iPhone Or iPad

We're well past the point where calling our little pocket computers "phones" stopped making sense, but we're probably stuck with the name. Smartphones and tablets are incredible machines that do a staggering number of things from entertainment and education to communication, very little of which happens over the phone. Despite being able to do almost anything, one of the major limitations of your phone or tablet is that every function is siloed into its own apps. Completing any real-world action might mean accessing three or four different applications to gather relevant information and perform tasks.

Apple's operating system has a capability called Shortcuts, which allows you to link several functions together across disparate applications to perform complex activities with a single icon tap or voice command. You could, for instance, create a traveling shortcut to check the weather, traffic report, and get directions to a destination simultaneously.

Once you download the Shortcuts app, you'll find a collection of ready-made shortcuts for you to try out. You can also make your own, piecing them together one action at a time, until they do what you want. The possibilities enabled by Shortcuts are limited only by your imagination, but these are some popular ideas.