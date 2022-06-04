iPhone Focus Mode: What Is It, And How Do You Use It?

Apple has made setting up Focus mode as easy as sending a snap to your favorite group on Snapchat — although, it can be a bit confusing at first because of all the guidelines you can set. However, once you get the hang of it, your focus level will be through the roof, at least when it comes to avoiding distractions from your iPhone.

1. Open Settings on your iPhone

2. Tap Focus, which is located on the main Settings page.

SlashGear

3. Now, tap one of the preset Focus modes, such as Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and Work.

4. From here, customize the Focus mode for what works best for you. This allows you to set times during which the Focus mode is activated, exceptions for who can contact you, which apps can send notifications, and similar.

SlashGear

5. To create a custom Focus mode, tap the + button located in the upper right-hand corner of the Focus menu in Settings.

6. Tap the name and color for your custom Focus mode, then adjust its settings to meet your needs.

This is how you set up Focus mode on your iPhone. Users can also add additional focus modes and set guidelines for them. It should be noted that there is a setting that allows you to share Focus Mode for all devices. If you select this, the same settings from Focus Mode on your iPhone will be used for other Apple devices, including your iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac computer.