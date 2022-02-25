iOS 15 Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

In September 2021, Apple released its latest operating system update, iOS 15, for the iPhone lineup. The update brought a host of new features that will improve the way you use your phone and your overall experience. By now, you've probably already updated your device to iOS 15, but are you utilizing all of iOS 15's offerings?

Beyond the major changes in iOS 15—including the new Focus features, those much needed updates to FaceTime, and finally being able to unlock your device wearing a mask—there are many tiny tweaks that can easily go unnoticed. And sometimes, those are the ones that can make the biggest impact.

We already know, Apple is constantly coming up with new ways to enhance our daily lives, but there just isn't enough time in the keynote to highlight every single change the company has implemented. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of 10 features you may have missed in iOS 15.