9 Power Banks For Steam Deck That Will Keep You Gaming On The Go

Video games are a special kind of magic. They provide entertainment and escape in equal measure, while also giving us something to talk about with friends. More importantly, they provide a narrative medium that isn't wholly passive. Unlike reading books and movies, which move you through a story on guide rails, video games put you in the driver's seat (sometimes literally) and give you a little more freedom to explore and navigate a story according to your whims.

When Nintendo's Game Boy hit store shelves in 1989, it brought the idea of gaming on the go to the masses. Over the last few decades, Nintendo has continued to dominate the handheld gaming space, in large part thanks to its comparably affordable equipment and family-friendly titles. That's great if you're a Mario aficionado, but it leaves those of us who prefer PC gaming twisting in the wind. At least, until the release of the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck is essentially a gaming laptop wrapped in a handheld gaming shell. It is capable of running just about anything you might usually play on a PC, with the added convenience of being untethered. It comes with a 40-watt-hour battery, allowing for between two and 10 hours of gameplay, depending on how resource-intensive your chosen game is. If you're hoping to play all of the games you love, without interruption, while you're away from home, you're probably going to need an external power bank.