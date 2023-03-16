Steam Deck Gets Anniversary Discount In Steam Spring Sale

It must be blooming season, because hundreds of games inside the Steam Store are heavily discounted for the next seven days as part of the Spring Sale — where you'll find games as much as 90% off. How does a full copy of "Cities: Skylines" for $8.99 sound? Even penny-pinchers on a budget can appreciate just $1 for the classic zombie survival co-op shooter "Left 4 Dead 2."

Even newer games are down to some of the lowest prices you'll see all year. For instance, "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is at the $29.99 price point many anticipated before jumping into this "XCOM"-like turn-based tactics RPG, and ditto for the DC brawler "Gotham Knights," falling to $23.99. For sports fans, "NBA 2K23" is even cheaper at $14.99, just in time for the NBA playoffs, and you can snag "FIFA 23" for $34.99 as well.

If it's the hardware you're after, you're in luck. The Steam Deck has gotten its first-ever official discount. There's been no cheaper way to get one directly from Valve (not counting a Game Awards giveaway sweepstakes requiring extreme luck).

Valve is taking 10% off all SKUs of the portable gaming PC to celebrate its one-year anniversary on the market. It's not a massive chunk of savings, but if you've been waiting on an opportunity to own one for less — without dealing with the pitfalls of preowned gear — there's no better time to buy it.