How To Enter Valve's Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway

Besides waving the banner for your console of choice and tuning in to ensure your favorite game doesn't get snubbed from a deserving award, the 2022 Game Awards Show will offer another compelling reason to tune in. Valve is one of the major sponsors of this year's show, and the company is giving away thousands of dollars worth of its handheld gaming machine — known as the Steam Deck — to solidify that honor.

Taking place December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, The Game Awards will feature dozens of nominees across multiple categories, including genre-defining titles and honors awarded to industry-adjacent figures, like esports pros. It's something fans in the industry look forward to every year for the polarizing discourse alone, but with 150 Steam Deck units available — enough to give one away for each minute of the event's duration — the pot is more than sweetened. All entrants will get an animated Steam Pal digital sticker, so at least there's some consolation prize if your luck eventually runs thin.