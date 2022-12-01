Valve Is Giving Away A Ton Of Steam Decks During The 2022 Game Awards

The Game Awards is an annual gaming event that occurs at the end of every year to celebrate the best new releases. In 2022, the show takes place on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. While The Game Awards is hosted by Geoff Keighley, and the advisory board is made up of prominent industry figures like Lisa Su and Hideo Kojima, among others, the nominations process involves over 100 media outlets.

Voting for winners is done via a mixed vote consisting of fan votes from the public, and from the same jury of media outlets that submit nominees. The Game Awards claims this nomination and voting process helps keep the voting neutral and platform-agnostic, and the advisory board doesn't have any influence over the votes, since many of the members are actively involved in the development of titles that will inevitably make it into the event. Public voting to finalize the nominees opened on November 28, 2022, while the second round starts on December 1. If you want to be part of the action, you can cast your vote for each of the three voting phases by visiting the Player's Voice page on The Game Awards' site.

As one of the biggest players in the gaming space, it is unsurprising that Valve's Steam is involved in the show, and the gaming giant has certainly brought the goods — goods which total up to $97,350.