What Are Steam Points And How Can You Spend Them?

To use Steam points you have earned from buying games or other products off the Steam store, you'll just need to head over to the Steam Points store. At the store, there are a few different items available you can spend points on. You can spend your points on a few different things. If you've ever seen your Steam friends sporting unique backgrounds, themes, profile graphics, and more, it's because these are some of things you can get with your points. From there, you can add them to your profile to display. These vary in price, especially between animated or non-animated items. For example, an animated background tends to be 2,000 Steam points, while non-animated ones go for about 500.

To buy an item on the Steam Points store, all you need to do is click on what you want, then select the blue button with the Steam point amount to buy it. You should receive a notification that a new item has been added to your inventory. Points can only be redeemed for items on the Steam Points store, however. You can't use them to buy things from the physical Steam store.