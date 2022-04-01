How To See The Total Cost Of Your Steam Library

Steam is a digital video game distribution service and storefront that was originally launched by Valve in 2003. It currently hosts more than 60,000 games and averages 69 million daily active users at any given time. It's arguably one of the most successful gaming platforms in the industry today. If you're a PC gamer, chances are you have an active Steam account right this minute.

It shouldn't come as a shock that a great deal of money is being generated by the sale and distribution of these PC games, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, based on Steam's "2021 Year in Review," the platform saw a 27% increase in spending compared to the previous year.

Valve has a simple way to check the amount of cash you've spent purchasing games from Steam over the years, broken down into a few simple categories in a system called "External Funds Used." This information portal is very basic, which is unfortunate for those that wish to get a good idea of when they've spent their money, or exactly how they've spent their money on the platform. For example, Valve does not include any data on how many Steam Sale events you've participated in over the past decade.

Instead, this system displays the cash you've spent on Steam in very basic terms — which can still be surprising, if not simply intriguing. And even if you're not all that interested, your spouse or significant other might be — in which case you may want to avoid this priceless bit of information altogether, and let sleeping dogs lie.