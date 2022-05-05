The One Failure That Changed Steam Forever

The Steam Deck is the number one seller (by revenue) on Steam, according to SteamDB, and it's been there for the last four weeks. It was the #2 seller on that list five weeks prior. It seems to be a bonafide success. But in most cases, successes are typically preceded by failures, and the Steam Deck is no different.

Some will recall that when Valve released Steam, the cloud-based video game distribution service, in September of 2003, it was glitchy, hard to navigate, and crashed when too many players logged in all at once. It did everything wrong that it was supposed to do right (per PC Mag). Valve stuck with it, though, and after years of updates and improvements, Steam became the de facto king of online gaming storefronts.

But Valve didn't want to dominate just the software side of gaming; they wanted to be the Tyler "Ninja" Blevins of the hardware side of gaming too. In 2015 they released their line of Steam Machines, now widely considered one of the worst gaming blunders of the last decade. Originally called the "Steam Box" when first introduced in 2013, the concept of what would be called at release the Steam Machine was inherently a good one. Still, since nothing was in their direct control, the execution was on the Leeroy Jenkins side of absolute disaster.