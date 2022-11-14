The Game Awards 2022 Nominees Revealed; God Of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring Compete For GOTY

As expected, the Game of the Year category is full of well-regarded releases — some of which will inevitably raise eyebrows or lead to questions about "Why wasn't ___ nominated instead?" Among the choices are fantasy-themed heavy hitters like "God of War Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring," along with other big names such as "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." But it's not all big names, with "A Plague Tale: Requiem" and "Stray" rounding out the award show's biggest category.

"Stray" also makes an appearance in the Best Indie category, along with "Cult of the Lamb," "Neon White," "Sifu," and "Tunic." Or, if you really want to give "Vampire Survivors" a fighting chance, you can find it in the Best Debut Indie section. And if you're more interested in what will be, rather than what is, there's also the Most Anticipated Game category; featuring Capcom's "Resident Evil 4" remake, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," open-world sci-fi RPG "Starfield," "Final Fantasy XVI," and "Hogwarts Legacy."

If you plan to cast your vote, you probably don't want to wait until the last minute. There are a lot of choices spread out over several categories, and there's some pretty intense competition this year. Much like every year, really.