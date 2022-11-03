4 Things The First God Of War Ragnarök Reviews Told Us

"God of War Ragnarök" is almost here, and the first reviews of the game are painting a fairly clear picture of what we're going to be playing for hours on end starting November 9, 2022. It's one thing to watch a trailer or read what the game studio itself has to say about this new PlayStation exclusive, but it's another thing entirely to read what the reviewers have to say about it. Some of them have already sunk nearly 100 hours of gameplay into the title, and while each review has something new to add, some sentiments echo throughout all of them. Spoiler alert: the game is most likely going to be awesome.

This upcoming installment marks the ninth part of the "God of War" franchise, and it arrives as a direct sequel to the 2018 "God of War." While the 2018 release already established itself as a staple, earning highly favorable reviews across the board, it should come as no surprise that the game studio aimed to top those previous scores with "Ragnarök." For reference, the 2018 "God of War" had a 94 Metascore on Metacritic combined with a 9.1 out of 10 User Score. This time around, we will once again follow Kratos and Atreus, father and son, on their journey.

By all accounts, the 2018 "God of War" was a tough act to follow — but now, reviews of "God of War Ragnarök" are telling us that Sony Santa Monica may have managed to hit that mark. Here are some of the things we've learned from this early set of reviews. Slight spoiler alert if you want to go in knowing absolutely nothing about the game, but rest assured that the reviewers held back on any major spoilers.