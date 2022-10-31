Sony Warns God Of War Ragnarok Spoilers Are In The Wild Already

A whole lot of people are excited about the upcoming release of Sony's follow-up to one of 2018's best games, "God of War." It's also looking like a number of people have gotten ahold of "God of War Ragnarok" more than a week early, and unfortunately, some of them have decided to turn their luck into others' misfortune by posting all sorts of story-related spoilers.

Sony released an official statement on the matter in a tweet posted on October 30, 2022, asking anyone who may already be playing the game to please consider those who aren't able to start their adventures just yet, and avoid posting or sharing anything that could ruin parts of the game's plot. The message goes on to advise players who want to avoid potential spoilers to temporarily mute any keywords or hashtags that could be associated with the upcoming title as a precaution.

Though if you really want to avoid getting any story details spoiled for you ahead of time, staying off of social media entirely might be advisable, as it's very hard to entirely avoid content that is popular — particularly if some trolls decide to try and get it in front of as many eyes as possible.