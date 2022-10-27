God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Is Brief But Action Packed

The real news on "Ragnarok" is what isn't there. The developer seems to be sticking with what made the 2018 game work. The visuals are still powerful, the camera is still over the shoulder, and we see a similar rhythm of story beats and action sequences. A few frames suggest a new female character may be joining the father-son duo. That and some welcome accessibility features seem to be the biggest changes teased in the video.

Like "God of War," "Ragnarok" will deliver an excellent MOCAP and voice cast. Fans will be happy to hear that Christopher Judge and Sunny Suljic are returning as Kratos and Atreus, as are Alastair Duncan as Mimir and Danielle Bissuti as Freya. Per IMDB, Asgard's biggest names will also appear in "Ragnarok": Thor and Odin are both in the cast. Ryan Hurst, late of "Friday Night Lights," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead," will be playing the non-Marvel thunder god, and Richard Schiff, an Emmy-winning character actor probably best known for "The West Wing," will portray Odin. The latter makes a shadowy appearance and delivers a few voiceover lines around 9 seconds into the trailer.

In short (and 30 seconds is very short), we're expecting "God of War: Ragnarok" to deliver more of what made the original brilliant. The title will drop on November 9 for PS4 and PS5 and is available for pre-order now.