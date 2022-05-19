These New God Of War Ragnarök Features Are A Huge Improvement

Modern gaming should include various accessibility options, and for the most part, game devs got the memo — although some game studios still haven't embraced accessibility the way they should have. In the case of Santa Monica Studio, there's little reason to complain after the announcement from May 19, 2022, because "God of War Ragnarök" is going to be packed full of accessibility options. The game studio has expanded the range of features that are meant to make the game accessible to every player, adding up to a total of over 60 ways to adjust your gameplay.

"God of War Ragnarök" comes as the next iteration of the successful "God of War" franchise, and as such, some of the accessibility options are direct ports from the previous game launched on the PC, which were already a follow-up to the features introduced by the PlayStation release. Some of these returning features include auto sprint and persistent dot — a feature that reduces motion sickness. There are also options tied to aiming and blocking in the game, and there's even more to come in terms of accessibility for the upcoming title.

The subtitle and caption system in the game has received a vast upgrade, with a lot of settings that help you choose the subtitle color, caption color, size, and background. You can now also differentiate between different speakers and turn audio cues on or off. Several colors are available to help those who are colorblind pick the right set.