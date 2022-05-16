Revamped PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Partially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Premium (or Deluxe) members will also have access to older games from the original PlayStation up through the PS3, along with being able to play 2-hour timed trials of full releases. Initial trialed games will include big names like "Horizon Forbidden West," "Tiny Tina's Wonderland," and "Cyberpunk 2077" to start, with more unannounced games to be added in the future.

Classic titles aren't just being put up on the service as-is, either. Original PlayStation and PSP games such as "Tekken 2," "I.Q. Intelligent Qube," and "Hot Shots Golf" will be presented with a new user interface that includes menus for saving anywhere and rewinding time. Meanwhile, some PS2 and PS3 classics like "Ape Escape 2," "Dark Cloud 2," and "Wild Arms 3" will be able to display at higher resolutions and improved frame rates (compared to their original releases).

And no worries if you've previously paid for and downloaded any of the original PlayStation or PSP games on the list. According to Sony, you should be able to download the PS4 or PS5 versions of them directly off of PSN without having to sign up for PS Plus or buy them a second time. That said, if you haven't bought any of these classic games before and you just want one or two of them without subscribing for anything, some (unspecified) classics will also be available for individual purchase outside of a PS Plus membership.